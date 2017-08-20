There is a lot of pretence in music industry –Burna Boy

Singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, came into the scene with his 2012 hit song, Like to Party.Five years down the line, he has continued to scintillate his fans with his brand of music which he calls Afrofusion. However, the singer is also seen as someone with a brash personality and he has had spats with …

The post There is a lot of pretence in music industry –Burna Boy appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

