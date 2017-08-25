Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There is no feud between Davido and Wizkid- Mayorkun – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

There is no feud between Davido and Wizkid- Mayorkun
TheNewsGuru
The Nigerian music industry has experienced its share of rivalry, down the ages, till now. From Barrister Vs Kollington; Obesere Vs KWAM 1, now the supremacy battle is between Davido and Wizkid. The pop stars have been battling one another in the past …
Entertainment Roundup: Mayorkun doesn't think there's a feud between Wizkid and Davido; Usher responds to $20m …YNaija

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.