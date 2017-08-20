“There is a lot of fakeness in the music industry” – Singer Burna Boy says – NAIJ.COM
"There is a lot of fakeness in the music industry" – Singer Burna Boy says
Young Nigerian musician Damini Ogulu popularly known by his stage name Burna Boy has talked about his opinions on the Nigerian music industry. In an interview with The Punch, the young singer who sings Afrofusion music noted that the industry is full …
'There's a lot of fakeness in the industry' – Burna Boy
