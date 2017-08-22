These Side By Side Photos Of Rooney Scoring Against Man City Four Years Apart Are Brilliant [Images]

Wayne Rooney banged in his 200th Premier League goal last night against old foes Manchester City, although this time he was wearing the colours of boyhood club Everton.

He will still have loved the fact that Everton has put an early dent in the title hopes of Pep Guardiola and his team of superstars, and it was another slick finish that did the trick.

In case you missed it, here’s a clip of the goal:

#2 Rooney’s 200th Premiere League goal pic.twitter.com/ElcU0o9n56 — Rooney (@WhatShrutiSays) August 22, 2017

Now the goal itself isn’t all that remarkable, but how about the sleuthing work done by @kamikazemufc?

Rooney for Man United four years ago:

And Rooney for Everton last night:

Same fans, still hating on Wayne – classic.

But it gets better, because look who hasn’t changed one bit – from four years ago:

And from last night:

Same crooked finger and all.

I guess it’s proof that City do have fans who have been supporting the team for longer than a few years.

Relax, everyone, I support Newcastle United so I have no horse in this fight. At least I can rest easy knowing that Rooney will never catch the one and only Alan Shearer…

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com.

