#TheVoiceNigeria: Watch Highlights from Conclusion of the Battle Rounds

The Battle rounds of The Voice Nigeria Season 2 came to a close yesterday as 5 talents went through to the live shows as well as two steals. Shapeera, Chris Rio, Voke, Arewa, and Victor won their respective battles. #TeamTimi stole Amarachi after she lost out to Arewa while #TeamWaje stole J’dees after her defeat […]

The post #TheVoiceNigeria: Watch Highlights from Conclusion of the Battle Rounds appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

