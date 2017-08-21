Pages Navigation Menu

#TheVoiceNigeria: Watch Highlights from Conclusion of the Battle Rounds

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The Battle rounds of The Voice Nigeria Season 2 came to a close yesterday as 5 talents went through to the live shows as well as two steals. Shapeera, Chris Rio, Voke, Arewa, and Victor won their respective battles. #TeamTimi stole Amarachi after she lost out to Arewa while #TeamWaje stole J’dees after her defeat […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

