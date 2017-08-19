‘They’re our neighbours’: Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock – Daily Mail
'They're our neighbours': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock
Daily Mail
In the Spanish border town of Ripoll, everyone knows each other — making it all the more shocking to residents that jihadists believed responsible for this week's deadly twin attacks lived among them. "You are neighbours your entire life and they end …
Terrorist's bolt hole: Look inside Barcelona attacker Moussa Oukabir's grubby apartment
Spanish police kill five terror suspects
Barcelona attack: Police hunt for suspected van driver
