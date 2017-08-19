Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘They’re our neighbours’: Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock – Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Mail

'They're our neighbours': Hometown of Spain attack suspects in shock
Daily Mail
In the Spanish border town of Ripoll, everyone knows each other — making it all the more shocking to residents that jihadists believed responsible for this week's deadly twin attacks lived among them. "You are neighbours your entire life and they end
Terrorist's bolt hole: Look inside Barcelona attacker Moussa Oukabir's grubby apartmentExpress.co.uk
Spanish police kill five terror suspectsPremium Times
Barcelona attack: Police hunt for suspected van driverThe National
The Guardian –Metro –Daily Star –New York Post
all 298 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.