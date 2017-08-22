Things You Don’t Know About Young John “The Wicked Producer” – Pigin Version

Young John The Wicked Producer na record producer and audio engineer for Naija. For plenty plenty songs, you go dey hear “It’s young d wicked producer” and him don dey make wave for Naija sotey even for NET list of Naija top 7 biggest producers, dem rank am No. 3 Check out seven tins wey you no know …

The post Things You Don’t Know About Young John “The Wicked Producer” – Pigin Version appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

