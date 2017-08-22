This 23-year-old Nigerian has 3 First Class degrees from OAU, Nigerian Law School and Cambridge University
Here’s a photo of 23-year-old Onoriode Aziza, who has 3 first class degrees from OAU, Nigerian Law School and Cambridge University. Nigerians are smart right? You can say that again!!
