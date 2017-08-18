This ‘Close To Brand New’ TAG Heuer Watch Is Selling for Nine Grand

Man, fine watches these days tend to cost a fair whack.

It’s always a good time suiting up, slinging a lekker timepiece on the wrist (you have to call it a timepiece, it’s very fancy), and strutting around a la Conor McGregor.

Who has R20 000 to throw around though, right?

Seth is forever hunting for a good deal, and he stumbled across this beaut in the week on Topwatch.co.za. It’s one of his favourites, and he has picked up a great bargain or two on watches over the years on the site.

It’s a TAG Heuer Formula 1 model, which is pretty sought after, and it comes with this description:

This watch looks close to brand new, but has been worn a handful of times. This piece could nearly pass as unworn to the untrained eye. The Formula 1 collection was designed for a high speed life on or off the racetrack. The advanced technology was inspired by the extreme performance of Formula 1 teams and is worn by champion drivers around the world. It’s tough enough for the pros, but comfortable enough for everyday use thanks to brand new cutting edge ceramic material developed especially for this colorful line.

My eye is untrained and damn, it looks like a fine timepiece (you’re learning).

Some more up close shots of the watch:

We did a little digging around, and the other prices we saw (such as on THIS site) didn’t even come close.

So consider this your Friday heads up – if you’re after a timepiece, and you don’t want to pay top dollar, then do some snooping HERE.

Beer time.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

