This Girl Is Dead for 500 Years: What the Scientists Have Found Will Leave you Shocked (Video)

There is a belief that in the early ages in Argentina, teenagers were taken to the high mountain tops, were fed with coca leaves and upon reaching the burial site, the children were given an intoxicating drink.

Recently, scientists have discovered that this girl had a bacterial infection when she was sacrificed. They say that the bacterial infection is similar to tuberculosis. They think that this discovery could potentially help in the treatment of the modern illnesses.

It is believed that this girl called “The Maiden” was killed in this way.

Watch the video: