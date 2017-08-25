This Is How Much A Mayweather / McGregor Ringside Ticket Will Set You Back

If you want to sit ringside for the most hyped up fight of all time, you’re going to pay for the privilege.

Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena is the venue for the Mayweather / McGregor showdown, and still question marks remain about whether this is good for the sport of boxing.

Neither fighter will care, as they ready themselves to cash in on monster paydays, and it seems the fans don’t care much either.

According to CNN tickets are still available,

Tickets are still available for the fight on the T-Mobile Arena website — the cheapest is priced at $1,722 — though Friday’s weigh-in is sold out. Despite the T-Mobile Arena hosting the event, the ticketing section on its official website links out to a secondary seller where prices are up to 10 times the original value — $107,000 for a ringside seat. However, earlier this month the Los Angeles Times — citing officials connected to the public sale of tickets — said 3,000 seats were still available for sale, with another 4,000 tickets available on the secondary market.

Let’s do some rand calculations – cheapest ticket at $1 722 is R22 685.

You want ringside you fork out $107 000, which is – wait for it – R1,4 million.

By the way a signed Conor UFC fight glove is being flogged for R6 500 by a chap in Muizenberg, if that’s your thing – details HERE.

In case you’re looking for a little side by side comparison, this is a decent start:



I know it’s a little pixelated but how about that second figure – CNN reckon Floyd could make $400 million from the fight, and Conor up to $127 million.

Something you might not expected – turns out the Mayweather / Manny Pacquiao fight back in May 2015 was more popular on ticket resale website StubHub:

“Mayweather vs. McGregor is so far the second best-selling fight ever on StubHub, after Mayweather vs. Pacquiao,” a StubHub spokesperson told CNN. “To date, ticket sales figures show that sales for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao outsell Mayweather vs. McGregor by over 10%. “However, Mayweather vs. McGregor is attracting a slightly more international crowd, with 14% of sales coming from outside the US, compared to 12% for Mayweather vs. Pacquiao.”

Much like how we have seen football transfers go bonkers off the back of Neymar’s move to PSG, some experts are wondering aloud about what comes next after a fight like this.

I’m pretty sure you can put your money on Floyd bowing out 50-0, so it may be a while until we see such a hyped up event again.

See you at around 4:30AM, Sunday morning – how and where to watch HERE.

[source:cnn]

