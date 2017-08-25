This Korean Coffee Art Puts Every Cape Town Barista To Shame
Meet Lee Gang-bin.
A South Korean barista and co-owner of Café C.THROUGH in Seoul, Lee uses coloured icing – a technique he calls “cream art” – to transform regular cups of coffee into incredible works of art.
Seriously, they are incredible.
While latte art might seem like a tired trend, what Lee does with a double shot of espresso and a whole lot of milk is on such another level that you can’t ever tire of it.
Speaking to CNN, Lee explained that:
“Coffee is a fairytale to me. It helps me express exactly what I want and brings my dreams to life. People who specialize [sic] in latte art usually only use two colors: black and white. But I wanted to break that color limit.”
And break that colour limit he does:
Told you they were incredible.
Check out his process:
It takes Lee as long as an hour to whip one up, and he only makes on average three a day by reservation only, each costing around $6,63 (R87).
It takes Lee as long as an hour to whip one up, and he only makes on average three a day by reservation only, each costing around $6,63 (R87).
This is how it all began:
Lee has been making coffee for 10 years, branching into latte art seven years ago.
“I started to learn about coffee when I was 18 years old,” he says. “At that time, baristas were not well-known in Korea so I worried a little bit. Soon this worry went away as I became so interested in the job.”
He says it’s helped that he’s always had the support of his parents.
“People around me were critical of me becoming just a ‘coffee guy,’” says Lee. “But I stuck to my decision, just like many Koreans. I wanted to show that I could become successful with coffee.”
Of course, the cafe’s menu features other, more traditional items like hot chocolate. Remember that magnum hot chocolate recipe we shared with you?
Here’s what Lee would do with it:
씨스루 의 대표메뉴인 #스카치노 는 100ml 정도의 많지 않은 양이지만, 스카치노 베이스 위에 커피크림을 제조하기 위해서 필요한 콜드브루 커피를 위해서 6시간 이상의 시간을 들이고 베이스 를 제조하기 위해서 직접 볶은 두가지의 블랜드 를 사용하여 일정시간 냉장숙성 후 제공하고 있습니다. 오늘 역시 이른시간 출근해서 정성 가득 담아 만들어뒀습니다 결론은 #대존맛
Me please.
Follow Lee on Instagram for more ideas about how to turn to that plain Joe into a work of art.
Maybe some inspiration for our local hipster baristas?
[source: cnn]
