This Korean Coffee Art Puts Every Cape Town Barista To Shame

Meet Lee Gang-bin.

A South Korean barista and co-owner of Café C.THROUGH in Seoul, Lee uses coloured icing – a technique he calls “cream art” – to transform regular cups of coffee into incredible works of art.

Seriously, they are incredible.

While latte art might seem like a tired trend, what Lee does with a double shot of espresso and a whole lot of milk is on such another level that you can’t ever tire of it.

Speaking to CNN, Lee explained that:

“Coffee is a fairytale to me. It helps me express exactly what I want and brings my dreams to life. People who specialize [sic] in latte art usually only use two colors: black and white. But I wanted to break that color limit.”

And break that colour limit he does:

Told you they were incredible.

Check out his process:



It takes Lee as long as an hour to whip one up, and he only makes on average three a day by reservation only, each costing around $6,63 (R87).

This is how it all began:

Lee has been making coffee for 10 years, branching into latte art seven years ago. “I started to learn about coffee when I was 18 years old,” he says. “At that time, baristas were not well-known in Korea so I worried a little bit. Soon this worry went away as I became so interested in the job.” He says it’s helped that he’s always had the support of his parents. “People around me were critical of me becoming just a ‘coffee guy,’” says Lee. “But I stuck to my decision, just like many Koreans. I wanted to show that I could become successful with coffee.”

Of course, the cafe’s menu features other, more traditional items like hot chocolate. Remember that magnum hot chocolate recipe we shared with you?

Here’s what Lee would do with it:

Me please.

Follow Lee on Instagram for more ideas about how to turn to that plain Joe into a work of art.

Maybe some inspiration for our local hipster baristas?

[source: cnn]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

