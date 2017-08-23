This New Spinning Studio Doesn’t Handle Bad Online Reviews Very Well

We all have that one friend that isn’t too good at accepting criticism, but when it comes to a business, that friend needs to learn to take a step back and accept criticism where it is due.

Take Rhythm Ryde in Brooklyn, New York, for example.

A somewhat new spinning studio, it decided to offer free classes in order to establish itself.

But many weren’t too happy with the service they received, no matter how free, and headed over to Yelp to share their unfortunate experience, reported News AU.

What they got in return was an equally, if not more disconcertingly critical response – quite unlike the one from the cheeky Irish hotel manager.

Although marketed as a soft launch, it was clear that there were still a few organisational problems, and the class was described by Yelp user Christina L as “a waste of time and so disorganised”:

In response to the review from the self-described “frequent spinner” – who gave the studio one star – the owner hit back, replying to Christina privately with this ruthless response:

Damn, is this high school or what?

But that wasn’t the only snotty reply from the owner:

Here are two more, this time public:

But even weirder are the owner’s responses to positive reviews:

Quotes? What kind of f*ckery is this?

While many Americans won’t even step foot into a place until they have popped onto Yelp to read the reviews, it seems New York could have one less spinning studio if they don’t sort out their attitude in the near future.

How will they go on?

