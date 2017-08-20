THIS WEEK: Kabafunzaki corruption case hearing kicks off

The anti- corruption court in Kampala on Aug.14 kicked off hearing the case in which the suspended junior Labor Minister Herbert Kabafunzaki alongside two others are accused of soliciting a bribe from Aya Group Boss Hamid Muhammed to clear his name against sexual harassment claims from one of his employees.

Patrick Okello, the commissioner of Labor in the Ministry of Labor, the first witness to be heard by Judge Margret Tibulya told court that he had advised the minister not to engage in investigation of the sexual harassment claims but rather refer it to experts in the ministry. But, Kabafunzaki ignored this advice and instead asked him to join in the investigations.

The second witness, an Aya group employee said the minister had asked for Shs20m and this was captured in the recording that court listened to. Kabafunzaki, Brian Mugabo his political Assistant and a one Bruce Lubowa are alleged to have received Shs5 million as a bribe from Mohammed Hamid. Hearing of the case continues on Aug.28.

