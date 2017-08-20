THIS WEEK: KCCA in dilemma over vendors

After a public backlash against Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) following a vendor’s death, the city authority recalled its enforcement officers in what appears to be an internal crisis for KCCA.

Olivia Basemera, a 38 year old vendor was fleeing from KCCA officers when she jumped to her death in the Nakivubo channel. Hundreds of vendors are now on Kampala streets in droves after the incident earned severe criticism for KCCA.

Politicians and the public have severally warned KCCA on the conduct of its enforcement officers who have been dubbed as overzealous and brutal. Meanwhie the return of vendors has angered city traders who are complaining that vendors crowd in front of their shops and inconvenience their day to day business operations.

They have threated to pour their merchandise onto the streets if KCCA does not do something on the teeming vendors.

