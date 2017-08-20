THIS WEEK: Madhavani offers Shs700m scholarship to 160 students

THIS WEEK: Madhavani offers Shs700m scholarship to 160 students

For the fifteenth year running, the Muljibhai Madhvani Foundation through its scholarships sub-committee has awarded a total number of 161 University scholarships worth Shs700million to exceptionally talented yet financially challenged students for the year 2017/2018.

The foundation has supported over 2000 students since the reinstatement of the programme in 2003. Gabriel Opio, the Chairperson of the scholarship sub-committee said the eastern region of the country dominated with 36% of those awarded with the western coming in second at 29%. Of the professional courses, Engineering took the lion’s share with 40% followed by Medicine at 27% and Bioscience at 22% respectively.

The scholarship continues to focus on science and technical disciplines in the various Ugandan universities including: Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry, Actuarial Science, Architecture, Veterinary Medicine, Commerce, Hotel Management, Pharmacy, Nursing, Engineering, Food Science & Technology, Information Technology, Environmental Sciences and Medicine.

