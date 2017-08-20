THIS WEEK: Ugandan police officers set for AMISOM duty

THIS WEEK: Ugandan police officers set for AMISOM duty

Newly deployed Ugandan police peacekeepers have concluded their induction into the AU Mission in Somalia, following an eight-day orientation workshop, held in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu.

The police officers from the Formed Police Unit arrived in Somalia early August and will be holding joint operations with their Somali counterparts, as part of a mentorship programme aimed at enhancing the skills of the Somali police officers.

“I want to emphasize that while we carry out these responsibilities, discipline should be our watch-word. Let us not forget self-discipline. Let us not forget the discipline that has been imbibed in us through various training programs right from home,” AMISOM Police Chief of Staff Mr. Rex Dundun cautioned the newly deployed officers.

Uganda is one of the six Police Contributing Countries (PCCs) to AMISOM, others being Nigeria, Kenya, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Zambia. The deployment comes at a time when Uganda is still mourning 12 UPDF officers who were killed in an ambush in Somalia a few weeks ago.

