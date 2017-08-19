Those Who Mocked Buhari’s Ill-health Should Apologise to Nigerians – Ex-Niger Delta Agitators

The National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators has urged those who it accused of ‘peddling false reports about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health’ to apologise to Nigerians for misinformation.

The president of the group, Mr. Eshanekpe Israel, made the call in a statement provided to the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Abuja, following President Buhari’s return to the country.

Buhari left for London since May 7 where he had been receiving medical attention after formally handing over to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as required by the Constitution.

“Those who played God in their mockery of the President’s ill health should humbly apologise to Nigerians for heating up the polity without justification,’’ Israel said.

He said such critics wished Buhari dead because they wanted corruption and impunity to continue unabated.

He said those concerned waited in vain for the announcement of President Buhari’s death.

“The country’s enemies found occupation in his ill health, rolling drums of evil sounds and spewing deliberate falsehood to incite the people against the administration,’’ he said.

President Buhari is expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday at 7.00a.m.

(NAN)

