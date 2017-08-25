Those wishing Buhari dead shall fall sick – Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi

The Oluwo of Iwo land, Oba Abdurasheed Akanbi, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as his son. This is as he declared that anyone calling for the President’s resignation or wish him dead shall fall sick. He added that persons calling for the resignation of Buhari are insane. Akanbi spoke during a prayer session he organised […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

