Thousands protest in Hong Kong over jailing of democracy activists
TENS of thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Sunday to protest against the jailing of three young democracy activists, with many questioning the independence of the Chineseruled city’s judiciary. On Thursday, Joshua Wong, 20, Nathan Law, 24 and Alex Chow, 27, were jailed for six to eight months for unlawful […]
Comments
