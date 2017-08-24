Pages Navigation Menu

Ties.Network Announces Token Generation Event (TGE)

Posted on Aug 24, 2017

Blockchain-based business platform, designed for crypto-community, provides a secure place for business and financial transactions with the world’s first public and decentralized NoSQL database [City, State, August 18, 2017] – Ties.Network is a secure business platform designed for crypto-community to safely conduct business and financial transactions, including striking deals, locating and hiring experts, and promoting … Continue reading Ties.Network Announces Token Generation Event (TGE)

