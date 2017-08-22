Tiger Woods Is Freaking Out About Leaked Nudes Of Him And Ex Lindsey Vonn

By now, you should all know the dangers of taking a nude selfie.

The latest victim of phone hacking, intimate images of Lindsey Vonn and her ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods uploaded onto an unnamed site has left the Olympic skier stunned.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Vonn’s spokesperson said she is ready to fight back:

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos. “Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law.”

The photos were taken several years ago while the two sports personalities were dating. They split in 2015.

According to Daily Mail this is what the images depicted:

Vonn purportedly appears in 22 of the nude images on the site, although the subject’s face is only partially visible, so it’s unclear whether the photos are definitely of her. In several of them the woman is fully nude save for a pair of snow boots, apparently photographing herself in a body-length mirror from the front and back. Other images in the set explicitly show the naked front and rear of what appears to be the same woman. Of the two private images purporting to be of Woods, both also obscure his face – although the bottom half of the face in the images look strikingly similar to Woods’. In one, the man is seen shirtless on a golf course, holding a club. In the other, he is totally nude, facing forward and apparently taking a photo in a full-length mirror. Other photos in the gallery include Vonn and Woods in fully-clothed selfies, and one image of the pair posing for a photo, looking close. A video, purportedly also of Vonn in a bath, has also been leaked on the site, although the woman’s face is glimpsed for only a moment.

Woods is allegedly also furious at the leak, and, according to Daily Mail, is “demanding that the site remove the images or face his wrath”.

Tiger’s wrath hasn’t been caught on dashcam, but his DUI was.

Woods and Vonn aren’t the only celebs to fall victim to phone hacks. Others include Miley Cyrus, Kristen Stewart and Katharine McPhee.

Although we aren’t ones to go seek the defaming images, here’s one I found that could give you an idea of the ski-themed nudes:

[source:people&dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

