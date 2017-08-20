Timeline of Boko Haram attacks in Borno since May 2017

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

May 10 – Major General Ibrahim Attahiru takes over the Theatre Command from Major General Lucky Irabor.

May 13 – Twin suicide attacks rock University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) as hundreds of UTME candidates get set to sit for their exams. The attacks claim the life of a security guard, Mr. Daniel Musa, barely one week after his traditional marriage.

May 16 – Suicide bombers strike in Shuwari and Mandari villages of Konduga LGA, leaving some people dead including the bombers.

May 18 – Three female suicide bombers attack UNIMAID.

June 8 – 13 killed, 24 injured in three suicide attacks on Jiddari/Polo general area of Maiduguri metropolis. The incident takes place as Acting President Yemi Osibanjo launches FG’s Food Intervention Programme for IDPs in the Borno State capital.

June 19 – 17 persons, including five female suicide bombers, dead and 11 injured in Kofa village attacks.

June 20 – 14 women, mostly police officers, are kidnapped while scores are killed as insurgents ambush motorists along Maiduguri- Damboa- Biu Road while conveying the corpse of the late Seargent Rahila Antakirya to Lassa village in Askira -Uba LGA for burial.

June 25 -16 persons, including a security guard attached to UNIMAID, killed in separate attacks on the campus and surrounding communities of Kaleri, Muna Garage general area.

July 7 – Security operatives repel suicide attacks on UNIMAID, leaving two bombers dead.

July 12 – 4 female suicide bombers, 12 Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) members and 7 villagers are killed while 23 others are injured in Molai Kura on the outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis.

July 16 – Boko Haram kills one and injures another in a clash on a grazing land on the outskirts of Maiduguri.

July 25 – Over 40 people, comprising of 16 CJTF members, 20 soldiers and five UNIMAID, staff are killed, scores injured while three UNIMAID staff are abducted in Boko Haram ambush on their way home after participating in in oil exploration mission around Bornoyesu village of Magumeri LGA of Borno State.

August 1 – Boko Haram attacks Mildu village of Madagali LGA of Adamawa State which shares border with Borno. 7 residents are killed and several others injured by insurgents after sacking the village and setting it ablaze..

August 8 – Governor Shettima of Borno State confirms that insurgents had killed 31 fishermen at Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area.

*14 persons are killed at Duguri, while 17 others are murdered at Dabar-Wanzam. border with Borno State

