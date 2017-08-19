Tinubu speaks on Buhari’s return to Nigeria – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Tinubu speaks on Buhari's return to Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the return of President Muhammadu Buhari from London as symbolic. Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State said it was heartening to think of the things that …
