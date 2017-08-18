Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Titanic Movie Legendary Characters, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Reunite, On Vacation In France (Photos)

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

They formed a close friendship after starring in James Cameron’s iconic romance Titanic, released back in 1997.

It was the most expensive film ever made at the time, with a production budget of $200 million.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

With an initial world wide gross of over $1.84 billion

Titanic was the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark.

It remained the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar surpassed it in 2010.

Its still one of the most popular and most viewed movies of all time.

But Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have proved their friendship is just as strong twenty years later, as they were seen enjoying a holiday together in France.

The co-stars, who played Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in the famous flick, recently reunited in Saint Tropez when Winslet, 41, supported her long time friend and co-star, 42, at a gala for Leo’s environmental foundation back in July.

Closer than ever, the two friends were seen chatting on the deck of Leo’s villa as they soaked up the sun, before they walked back into the house with their arms wrapped affectionately around each other.

The post Titanic Movie Legendary Characters, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Reunite, On Vacation In France (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.