Titanic Movie Legendary Characters, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Reunite, On Vacation In France (Photos)
It was the most expensive film ever made at the time, with a production budget of $200 million.
With an initial world wide gross of over $1.84 billion
Titanic was the first film to reach the billion-dollar mark.
It remained the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron’s Avatar surpassed it in 2010.
Its still one of the most popular and most viewed movies of all time.
But Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have proved their friendship is just as strong twenty years later, as they were seen enjoying a holiday together in France.
The co-stars, who played Rose DeWitt Bukater and Jack Dawson in the famous flick, recently reunited in Saint Tropez when Winslet, 41, supported her long time friend and co-star, 42, at a gala for Leo’s environmental foundation back in July.
The post Titanic Movie Legendary Characters, Leonardo Dicaprio, Kate Winslet Reunite, On Vacation In France (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!