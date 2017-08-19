Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Title not yet in the bag, says Plateau Utd coach Boboye – Vanguard

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Title not yet in the bag, says Plateau Utd coach Boboye
Vanguard
Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has played down talks that his team already have this season's Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title in the bag after defeating second-placed MFM FC 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash last Sunday. Plateau …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.