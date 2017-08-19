Title not yet in the bag, says Plateau Utd coach Boboye

Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has played down talks that his team already have this season’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title in the bag after defeating second-placed MFM FC 1-0 in a top-of-the-table clash last Sunday.

Boboye feels it will be foolhardy to begin celebrating when there are still four rounds of matches to conclude this season.

The former Abia Warriors and Sunshine Stars coach made it clear that his team will keep battling till the end of the season.

“No I don’t think so. It is not done and dusted yet. We still have four games and that’s how we will keep battling till the end of the season,” said Boboye.

He also took time to attribute Plateau United’s impressive outing this season to hardwork and commitment.

Boboye added that their good start to the season which saw them go unbeaten in their opening seven games have helped shape them into genuine champions in waiting.

“It has just been hardwork and commitment. That is just the truth. We started well and we knew we need to be up and doing every week,” Boboye responded when asked what have been the factors behind their success story this term.

Plateau United currently top the NPFL standings with 62 points, three clear of MFM in second place. They play on the road at ABS FC this season.\

