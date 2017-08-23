Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Toke Makinwa set to shoot first movie as she lands role in a major production in Nollywood – Information Nigeria

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Toke Makinwa set to shoot first movie as she lands role in a major production in Nollywood
Information Nigeria
Toke Makinwa is sure having a lovely 2017. The Media personality just secured a role in a major production in Nollywood kicking off today. Excited Toke took to her Instagram to share the good news writing;. “So I'm going to be in a movie guys …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.