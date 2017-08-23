Toke Makinwa set to shoot first movie as she lands role in a major production in Nollywood – Information Nigeria
Toke Makinwa set to shoot first movie as she lands role in a major production in Nollywood
Toke Makinwa is sure having a lovely 2017. The Media personality just secured a role in a major production in Nollywood kicking off today. Excited Toke took to her Instagram to share the good news writing;. “So I'm going to be in a movie guys …
