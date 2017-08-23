Pages Navigation Menu

Toke Makinwa takes up major acting role, says ‘God has opened doors for me’ – TheCable

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Entertainment


Toke Makinwa takes up major acting role, says 'God has opened doors for me'
Television and radio personality, Toke Makinwa, says she's featuring in her first major movie production. Makinwa said although she has made a few cameo appearances in the past, this will be the first time she will be starring extensively in a film

