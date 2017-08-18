Tom Cruise suffered a broken ankle while shooting ‘Mission: Impossible 6’ – NZCity
|
Business Insider India
|
Tom Cruise suffered a broken ankle while shooting 'Mission: Impossible 6'
NZCity
The 55-year-old actor injured himself while performing a jump between two high-rise buildings in London over the weekend and the movie studio Paramount has now revealed the severity of the incident. 19 August 2017. In a statement, the studio explained: …
Tom Cruise injury halts filming of "Mission Impossible 6"
Why Tom Cruise Breaking His Ankle Isn't As Big Of A Disaster As You Might Think
Christopher McQuarrie On Why Making Release Date Won't Be A Mission Impossible Despite Tom Cruise Ankle Break
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!