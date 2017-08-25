Tony Elumelu donates $500,000 to Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims

Philanthropist and Chairman of UBA Group Tony Elumelu has donated $500,000 to the victims of the Sierra Leonean mudslide. The banker made the donation to the Sierra Leonean President Ernest Bai Koroma on Wednesday after his visit to the country with former president Olusegun Obasanjo. The two had visited Connaught Hospital, where some of the survivors are […]

The post Tony Elumelu donates $500,000 to Sierra Leone Mudslide Victims appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

