Top Socialite, Prince Ademola Okimiji adds another year

By Oba Michael Soyebo

The name, Prince Ademola Okimiji might not immediately ring a bell but mention ‘Corporate A’ to anyone in London and you will quickly be schooled about his legendary status in the United Kingdom social sphere. Corporate A ruled the London social scene for close to two decades like a veteran, nobody forgets in a hurry how he ignited and dominated the London social scene with his cozy Corporate A restaurant and bar located in the Camberwell South area of London. And many of Nigerian top entertainment icons like King Sunny Ade, KSA, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1, Adewale Ayuba and others latched on to the Corporate A platform to enhance their international visibility.

Corporate A, a man obsessed about the economic development of his country returned home few years back from his base in the UK, where he had carved an niche for himself in global business community. And over the weekend, Prince Ademola had reasons to celebrate.

The philanthropist who has a knack for humanitarian ventures added a year. To celebrate the occasion, the ebullient businessman who is the face behind Corporate A Oil and Gas filling stations – one of the leading players in the oil and gas sector treated his family, friends and well-wishers to a classy dinner.

It was an occasion of class and opulence as the who-is-who in Nigeria’s high society turned up in honour of Corporate A. Aside his giant strides in oil and gas, Prince Ademola also deals in supply and maintenance of medical equipments. He is also a close ally of some powerful men like Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others.

