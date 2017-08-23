Top ten highest earning actors in the world released [See list]

Hollywood actor, Mark Wahlberg has taken the number one spot, unseating The Rock on Forbes’ 2017 highest-paid actors list. Forbes on Tuesday said Wahlberg made $68 million between June, 2016 and June 2017, leaving behind last year’s top earner, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. That figure sums up the Boston native’s paydays from the forthcoming comedy …

The post Top ten highest earning actors in the world released [See list] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

