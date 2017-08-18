Tottenham Announce Signing Of Davinson Sanchez From Ajax
Davinson Sanchez has signed a six-year contract with Tottenham until 2023.
The defender moved to Ajax from Colombian side Atletico Nacional in June 2016 and made 47 appearances for the Dutch side, scoring seven goals.
Davison Sanchez has thanked his former side Ajax and expressed his excitement at playing for Tottenham.
“I would like to thank the coach, management, players and fans of Ajax. It is a great move for me to come here to develop my career,” he told Spurs’ official club website.
“I am very excited to be signing for such a famous club as Tottenham Hotspur. I am looking forward to working with Mauricio Pochettino and the players and meeting everyone there.”
The 21-year-old will “complete a back three of former Ajax defenders at Spurs with Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld”, says the Telegraph.
“Pochettino has been personally pushing for the signature of Sanchez, having become convinced he is the perfect man to strengthen his back line.”
As well as operating in the centre of defence, he can play at right back which may mean Spurs no longer need to sign a replacement for Kyle Walker, who joined Manchester City earlier in the season.
We are delighted to announce we have reached agreement with Ajax for the transfer of Davinson Sanchez subject to medical & work permit. pic.twitter.com/bCjP3ur3Ca
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 18, 2017
The post Tottenham Announce Signing Of Davinson Sanchez From Ajax appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!