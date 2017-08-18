Tottenham Hotspur pay £42m club record fee for Davinson Sanchez – Vanguard
Vanguard
Tottenham Hotspur pay £42m club record fee for Davinson Sanchez
Vanguard
Colombian international defender Davinson Sanchez became Tottenham Hotspur's first signing of the close season on Friday when they paid a reported club record £42million (46m euros, $54m) to Dutch side Ajax. The 21-year-old, who was a pivotal …
