Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham congratulates Funke Akindele on her pregnancy

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Like most of us, actress Toyin Aimakhu-Abraham is also excited about Funke Akindele’s pregnancy. The news of her pregnancy spread like wildfire when she showed off her growing baby bump at GLO Lafta Fest yesterday in Lagos. Toyin who could not hide her happiness for Funke wrote: Funke Akindele, I am so happy for you …

