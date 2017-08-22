Toyin Lawani speaks on why she doesn’t believe in marriage anymore – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Toyin Lawani speaks on why she doesn't believe in marriage anymore
NAIJ.COM
Many today do not believe in the institution of marriage and why some find this worrying, others have given reasons why they do not want to get married. Celebrity stylist and fashion designer Toyin Lawani has come out to say that she doesn't believe in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!