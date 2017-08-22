Pages Navigation Menu

Traditional ruler flees as youths burn palace – The Punch

Traditional ruler flees as youths burn palace
The traditional ruler of Oghoghobi community, in the Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State, His Royal Highness, Kingsley Omorose, has fled the community. Omorose was said to have fled after angry villagers invaded his palace and set it ablaze …
