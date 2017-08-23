Pages Navigation Menu

Traditional rulers urge return of house leadership to Edo-Central

Posted on Aug 23, 2017 in Politics

Traditional rulers in Edo-North and Edo-Central Senatorial Districts have urged lawmakers in the Edo State House of Assembly to return to status quo by ensuring that a lawmaker from Edo-Central senatorial district is made Speaker, for fairness and equity. They made the call at a meeting between Edo-North traditional rulers and their counterparts from Edo-Central, held at Auchi, headquarters of Estako-West Local Government Council on Wednesday. Hon.

