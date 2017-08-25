Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP and the politics of disinformation – TheCable

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in World | 0 comments


TheCable

PDP and the politics of disinformation
TheCable
Every responsive government encourages a vibrant and robust opposition to ensure it has a feedback channel outside of its own circle. This provides the government with a platform for peer review and assessment of the effectiveness of its policies and …
Traffic Management: Obaseki adopts best-in-class approachThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.