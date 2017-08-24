Tragic! Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri (Photos)

A young girl who was crushed few hours ago by a speeding Lexus jeep driver at Uratta by Mann Street in Owerri, Imo state capital while assisting her mother in her petty trade (frying of Yam, fish and Akara ).

The helpless body of the poor girl has been rushed to Federal Medical Center, Owerri. According to reports, the car which caused the accident – was driven from a car wash by a young man who was meant to wash it. The little girl who was hit by the car has been confirmed dead following the horrific accident. Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

May her soul rest in peace.

The post Tragic! Young Girl Helping Her Mum Fry Yam And Akara Crushed By Jeep In Owerri (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

