Train off rails, kills one – Zambia Daily Mail

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Train off rails, kills one
Zambia Daily Mail
ONE person died on the spot while 12 others sustained minor injuries when a Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) passenger train they were travelling on derailed in Mazabuka yesterday. The accident happened around 12:00 hours at Magoye-Kaleya Trust when …
1 dead, 12 injured as train derails in southern ZambiaXinhua

