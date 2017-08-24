Train off rails, kills one

Zambia Daily Mail

ONE person died on the spot while 12 others sustained minor injuries when a Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL) passenger train they were travelling on derailed in Mazabuka yesterday. The accident happened around 12:00 hours at Magoye-Kaleya Trust when …

1 dead, 12 injured as train derails in southern Zambia Xinhua



