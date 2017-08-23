Pages Navigation Menu

Trans actress reveals upcoming collaboration with Beyoncé

African-American transgender actress, Laverne Cox has revealed that she will be featuring Beyonce in an upcoming project. The actress who was born a man, casually revealed on Access Hollywood on Tuesday that her and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter have an upcoming project together, Bossip reports. Pretty much the only details revealed about the project is that there…

