Transgender TV star Lauren Harries shares a kiss with her boytoy during romantic holiday in Spain (Photos)

British transgender TV star, Lauren Harries, 39, and her toyboy beau Connor Yemm, 21 are currently on romantic holiday in Benidorm, Spain. The Celebrity Big Brother star packed on the PDA with her 21-year-old beau during a sun-kissed day in Benidorm on Sunday. Lauren donned a hot pink cropped top which was emblazoned with the …

