Tributes pour in for ‘legend’ Rooney as he bows out of international game – Independent.ie
|
Independent.ie
|
Tributes pour in for 'legend' Rooney as he bows out of international game
Independent.ie
The 31-year-old had previously planned to retire after next summer's World Cup 1 The 31-year-old had previously planned to retire after next summer's World Cup. Photo by Philipp Schmidli/Getty Images. Jeremy Wilson. August 24 2017 2:30 AM. 0 Comments …
England legend Rooney is right to retire – but he should have done so much more
Wayne Rooney: England striker retires from international football
Roy Hodgson: Wayne Rooney could answer call to come out of retirement in future
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!