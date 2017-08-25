Trump adviser Cohn wrote resignation letter, decided to stay -NYT

Gary Cohn, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, drafted a letter of resignation over the administration’s weak response to recent clashes between neo-Nazis and anti-racism protesters, but decided to stay on the job, the New York Times reported on Friday. Cohn spoke publicly about the controversy for the first time in an interview with the…

