Trump calls Egypt’s Sisi to affirm support

US President Donald Trump has told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi that he wants to strengthen ties with Cairo, Sisi’s office said Friday, days after it emerged Washington had cut some aid to Egypt. Egypt had protested on Wednesday a US decision to withhold some military and financial aid over human rights concerns. In […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

