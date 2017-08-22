Trump Did The One Thing Experts Say Not To Do During A Solar Eclipse [Video]

“Don’t look,” someone shouted as President Donald Trump turned his gaze to the sky.

Building up to the total solar eclipse that was seen across the States yesterday – check the best videos here – countless platforms had written stern warnings concerning the damage the sun can do to your eyes, if you don’t wear proper glasses when staring at it.

General knowledge, right? Not necessarily.

During the eclipse, Trump stepped onto the White House balcony with Melania and son Barron, and he looked up at the sun. Twice.

Take a look yourself – once in the beginning and once at the end:

How many of you called it? Not even Barron or Melania took a chance.

While it has become apparent that Trump is a special breed of president, staring at the sun despite stern warnings takes his intelligence to a whole other level. I am surprised he hasn’t yet tweeted something about sun damage being fake news.

I wonder if the person who shouted the warning is going to get fired.

Maybe it’s time for a Donald time out…

[source:theatlantic]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

