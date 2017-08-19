Pages Navigation Menu

Trump fires Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in World

U.S. President Donald Trump has fired his Chief strategist, Steve Bannon, from the White House. White House Spokesperson Sarah Sanders said on Friday that Bannon, Trump’s former campaign chief executive, would no longer be showing up to work. “White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Steve Bannon have mutually agreed today would be Steve’s…

