Trump moves to oust far-right aide Bannon: report

Washington, United States | AFP | President Donald Trump has moved to dismiss his far-right chief strategist Steve Bannon, as the White House reels from the fallout over Trump’s response to a violent white supremacist rally, The New York Times reported Friday.

According to the Times, the US leader has informed top aides of his decision to part ways with his embattled strategist, but was still debating with top White House officials when and how to dismiss him.

Trump has come under fire from Republicans and Democrats alike for insisting anti-racism protesters were equally to blame for violence at a weekend rally staged by neo-Nazis and white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Bannon, the former head of ultra conservative outlet Breitbart News, is described as being the nucleus of one of several competing power centers in what has been a chaotic White House.

Bannon’s critics label him a white supremacist.

